Ekiti State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Sola Adigun, has begged Governor Kayode Fayemi to pay the seven months salary arrears of secondary school teachers employed in September 2018, by his predecessor, Ayodele Fayose.

Align made the appeal at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, when workers celebrated May Day, yesterday.

Adigun said: “ Your Excellency, we want you to look into the plight of workers whose salaries had been stopped for some months. We shall appreciate, your Excellency, if the outcome of the panel that handled the issues of irregularities in service can be released and labour is carried along.”

Fayemi, who was represented by his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, assured the workers that government would do everything possible to ensure that they begin to enjoy the new minimum wage in Ekiti.