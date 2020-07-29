Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has appealed to NDDC to pay the allowances, tuition fees and other incentives of students on scholarship scheme.

In a statement by Mr Gabriel Odu, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, NIDCOM, Dabiri-Erewa said that as a matter of urgency, NDDC should intervene by promptly paying other incentives of students on their scholarship scheme to guarantee their stay and education in the UK.

She said a letter written to the Minister of the Niger Delta in June drew the attention of NDDC to the plight of the students that are under their scholarships scheme.

“The commission counts on the minister’s assurances that all outstanding payments to affected students will be made. At the moment, there have been persistent calls by the students for urgent intervention. The deadline for payment of the fees of some of the students have expired or about to expire, non payment of their allowances have turned many of them to virtually beggars,” she said.