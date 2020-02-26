Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have pleaded with Governor Douye Diri to effect the payment of outstanding January and February workers’ salaries.

NLC Chairman, John Ndiomu and his TUC counterpart, Laye Julius, in a statement to congratulate Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrujakpor, on their mandate as governor and deputy governor of the state, noted that “workers are confidence that you will use your wealth of experience to move the state to the next level.”

The unions, while expressing optimism that the new government would improve on workers well-being, improves education as well as infrastructure, assured the new government of the commitment of workers to the policies and programmes of the administration.

“We also use this medium to urge the new government to effect the payment of outstanding January and February salaries to higher institutions, RDAs, pensioners and other ministries, departments and agencies.

“We believe the payment of the salary will restore the confidence of workers in your administration.

“Other expectations of workers include regular payment of salaries; payment of gratuities to pensioners; payment of promotion and minimum wage arrears; training and retraining of workers and issues in the local government areas and higher institutions,” the union said in the statement.