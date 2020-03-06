Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESUN) has reminded the Federal Government that it was yet to pay them their April and May 2018 salaries it unjustly withheld following the industrial action embarked upon by the union that year.

The union, therefore, appealed to the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Health to have mercy on their members and pay them their salaries.

Our reporter gathered that the health workers had in 2018 embarked on an industrial action to demand the implementation of the Adjusted Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS),the payment of specialist allowances to deserving health professionals, payment of areas of skipping of CONHESS 10, increase of age of health workers from 60-65 years and the review of the composition of the Board of Federal Health Institutions (FHIs) among others.

But the Federal Government through the Ministry of Health declared ‘No work, No pay’ and subsequently withheld their salaries for the two months.

Speaking in Abakaliki, the national president of JOHESU, Mr Josiah Biobelemonye, while addressing the members of the union at the Alex Ekwueme Federal university Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, said it was nothing short of wickedness and injustice on the part of the government not to have paid them the two-months salaries two years after the industrial action.

Represented by Mr. Olumide Akintayo, team leader of JOHESUN Sensitization and mobilization in the South East, Mr. Biobelemonye urged the government to pay their members the money in the interest of peace and stability in the nation’s hospitals.

He said they were in Abakliki to meet and interact with their members and also to intimate them on the latest development and goings on in the union.

“We are here to interact with them and to urge them to be calm that we are working, because they are few provocative things they have endured especially in the areas of salaries, the outstanding issue of COHENS adjustment and others.’’

National Vice President of Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria and Chairman NLC Ebonyi State, Mr. Ikechukwu Nwafor, in his remarks, enjoined members of the union to be courageous at all times in order to resist any form of injustice in their places of work no matter where it is coming from.