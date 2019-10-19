A former housemate of the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Esther Agunbiade, has been endorsed as PayPorte’s fashion ambassador.

The ‘Queen of Spades,’ as the 22-year-old lawyer is called, would feature in a new integrated campaign for PayPorte, which will run across television, print and online channels as well as in-store, from this month.

Expressing her excitement, Esther said: “This is a big one for me since leaving the Big Brother Naija House. I am excited to have been considered one of the ‘influencers’ to the coolest fashion and lifestyle brand in Nigeria.”

Commenting, CEO, PayPorte, Eyo Bassey, said, “Esther is a strong, passionate woman who believes every woman should embrace all aspects of herself. She is another perfect ambassador to carry the PayPorte brand in helping women to feel the best about themselves. We admire her for her principles, talents and her ability to juggle a demanding law career with entertainment.”