Chinyere Anyanwu

PayPorte Global Systems, Nigeria’s first Omni-channel retail company, has launched its redesigned website, payporte.com, featuring more unique contemporary designs and interface.

The new website, which officially went live for shopping yesterday embodies aesthetic enhancements, improved functionality to provide a smooth shopping experience and enhanced navigation to help shoppers easily find and shop products faster and easier.

www.payporte.com, which offers a trusted, frictionless and smooth checkout experience; wide variety of trendy and urban fashion and lifestyle products for style forward young men and women, presents functional and integrated social media buttons for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter to foster multi-channel shopping experience for shoppers.

Chief Executive Officer, PayPorte, Eyo Bassey, said: “We are excited about our newly redesigned website, which is far more improved than the updated version of the old site released last year. We took a lot of customers’ feedback into our business strategy and this led us to take certain strategic decisions including suspending the old site to effectively redesign a new one from scratch for improved shopping experiences for our customers.

“We believe the new site will offer greater shopping experience to our customers as we continue to provide them with top quality products that meet their fashion and lifestyle needs.”

The new website, according to the company, has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and is stocked with trendy fashion pieces focused on its new direction as a fashion and lifestyle company.

The Payporte.com website has an entirely new look and features such as improved and dynamic product images, WhatsApp shopping, instalments payment plans, dynamic products images, among others. “In line with our promise to provide the best quality products to our customers, we have also partnered with top fashion brands in the world to stock new products. Our goal is to be the one-stop-shop retail store for urban fashion and lifestyle products in Nigeria and Africa. Hence, we have made our store available online and offline as well.”