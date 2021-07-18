By Agatha Emeadi

Payporte has unveiled Big Brother Naija 2019 (Pepper them edition) star, Mercy Eke, as its latest brand ambassador.

The firm said Eke, Instagram influencer, blogger, entrepreneur and reality TV star was chosen after following her on social media, studying and talking with her for two years.

CEO of PayPorte, Udo Bassey, said the brand was proud to associate with Eke. He said PayPorte as a brand liked her style, energy and confidence right from when she was in the Big Brother House.

Bassey said with the one-year brand ambassador contract which is a two-way agreement, the brand expects Eke in her new assignment to be a role model to young aspiring ladies, be entrepreneurially minded and look super fashionable in PayPorte outfits.

“We have grown as a brand and not just online and have registered presence in Ghana, Benin, Kenya and South Africa. We love her very positive energy which has orchestrated into many success stories.

Mercy who accepted the offer after her background checks on the brand said: “I am in and good for PayPorte because I like to add value to the brands I work with. It is not about how many deals one has, rather staying in the game and identifying with the brand. I have worked with a lot of brands without having issues with them. I am proud to tell that I have not fallen out with any brand I worked with. All the products I am working with since I got out of the house are still with me and I guess Payporte would have seen what I am doing with them to still stick with me after two years. It also means my brand is a reputable one that is why I am still being signed on.” I must not fail to inform that I have rejected a few brands simply because they could not come into terms with my condition,” Mercy said.

