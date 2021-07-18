By Agatha Emeadi

Big Brother Naija 2019 (Pepper them edition) star Mercy Eke has been unveiled as the latest brand Ambassador of PayPorte, the largest fashion brand in the African continent. Eke, an Instagram influencer, blogger, entrepreneur and reality TV star became the preferred one after following her on social media, studying and talking with her for two years.

Udo Bassey, CEO of PayPorte said, while rebranding, re-pivoting and re-strategizing the brand two years ago from selling everything to just fashion, PayPorte is proud to associate with Mercy. “In the spirit of that rebranding process, we understood the need to bring some amazing people into the business and therefore unveiled Mercy Eke, as our brand ambassador being the queen of lifestyle after studying her for 2-years.” With a clear mission of African in body and spirit which inspires self-confidence and self-belief; Bassey said, we are proud to associate with Mercy even as her journey has been amazing in the last two years. “We have grown as a brand and not just online and have registered presence in Ghana, Benin, Kenya and South Africa.

Again, Bassey informs that PayPorte as a brand liked her style, energy and confidence right from when she was in the Big Brother House. We love her very positive energy which has orchestrated into many success stories. “She has grown her brand and herself and that scores her as the queen of lifestyle. We therefore found in her a worthy ambassador to work with.”

Bassey adds that with the one-year contract which is a two-way agreement, the brand expects Mercy to be a role model to the young aspiring ladies, be entrepreneurially minded and look super fashionable in PayPorte outfits.

Re-joining, exciting Mercy who accepted the offer after her background checks on the brand said “I am in and good for PayPorte because I like to add value to the brands I work with. It is not about how many deals one has, rather staying in the game and identifying with the brand. I have worked with a lot of brands without having issues with them. I am proud to tell that I have not fallen out with any brand I worked with. All the products I am working with since I got out of the house are still with me and I guess Payporte would have seen what I am doing with them to still stick with me after two years. It also means my brand is a reputable one that is why I am still being signed on.” I must not fail to inform that I have rejected a few brands simply because they could not come into terms with my condition, Mercy said.

