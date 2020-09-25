NEWLY elected 14-man executive committee alumni association, with Augustine Okolo as its president, has partnered Edo Government to rebuild Pilgrim Baptist Grammar School.

The executive committee members include Dennis Iweka (vice president), Alex Aidaghese (secretary), Joe Okhaifo (assistant secretary), Tony Obeahon (treasurer), Felix Osahon (assistant treasurer), Roland Imanrenezor (financial secretary) and Vincent Ugbodu (assistant financial secretary).

Others are Patrick Omorodion (PRO, Paul Okhuebor (assistant PRO). Aigbogun (liaison officer) will be assisted by Julius Iyasele and Emmanuel Alegbe while Vincent Ebhojiaye will serve as auditor.

The alumni also appointed a nine-man board of trustees with Aigbe John as chairman.

Meanwhile, the state government has granted the PBGSE Alumni Association permission to partner it in the resuscitation and rebuilding of the abandoned school.

In a letter signed on behalf of the Commissioner for Education by Mrs. U. G. Agbonze, the government said it had granted the alumni association permission to enter the school compound, now overgrown with weeds, to carry out revamping “with the desire and aspiration of the government.”