From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Senator Representing Nasarawa south constituency at national Assembly, Aspirants of the Chairmanship position of the National party of the All Progressive Congress, APC, former Governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Umar Tanko A’lmakura has responded and cautioned Engr. Philip Ekpeyong to concentrate on Akwa Ibom Politics and leave Nasarawa Politics alone.

This was contained in a statement signed by Hon. Makpa Malla, Convener, Progressives for Umaru Tanko

Al-Makura made available to Daily Sun Correspondents on Friday in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

Recall that a media group called APC Unity Forum, under the leadership of “Engr. Philip Ekpeyong”, alleging, amongst other things, that an Almakura National Chairmanship of the APC would result in loss of elections for the party in Nasarawa State come 2023.

Engr. Ekpeyong further alluded to the Edo experience of 2020 between Adams OshiomHole and Governor Obaseki and stated that a repeat may be the fate of Nasarawa State.

The group alleged that Ekpeyongs claims are baseless trepidation that an Almakura National Chairmanship would put Nasarawa State on the sour path to the Edo experience explaining that it has exposed a depth of personal and collective ignorance about the person of Almakura and the enviably beautiful relationship that continues to flourish between the duo of Dist. Sen. Almakura and H.E. Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule.

“The Personality and emotional disposition of Distinguished Senator Almakura, exudes harmony, peace, finesse, culture, civility and a cosmopolitan touch.”

The group further Highlighted that the Senator spent the entire of his adult public life, building bridges of peaceful and harmonious co-existence between different groups, interests and sensibilities.

“He spent eight years of active and diligent service, building every aspect of Nasarawa state, a state he loves so dearly. This earned him the now popular nomenclature of ‘The Architect of Modern Nasarawa State’.”

“Almakura remains a bastion of unity and a cornerstone of respect as far as the APC in Nasarawa State is concerned, he would continue to respect the present government in the same manner he was accorded same respect when he held sway as Governor. He understands authority and abides by it’s constitutional dictates.”

The group however, maintained that no amount of blackmail would engender any crisis between them as Almakura himself would always say, “the relationship between me and Gov Sule, is an unbreakable partnership for the development of Nasarawa State”.

“It is therefore a figment of the negative imagination of these peddlers of incongruent rumours that an Almakura National Chairmanship would spell doom for the state.”

