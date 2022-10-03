From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

There appears to be no end in sight for the rift between National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and leadership of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) as the latter has flouted the directive of the former to discontinue all campaign activities.

Despite the order from the party’s national leadership suspending campaign activities until the controversy surrounding the council list is sorted out, PCC has gone ahead to issue appointment letters, especially to Special Advisers.

One of the appointment letters the presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, personally signed, made available to newsmen in Abuja, was issued to the former governor of Sokoto State, Aliyu Wamakko, as Special Adviser on Special Duties to the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

Titled; ‘Appointment as Senior adviser on Special Duties Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council’, the letter read: “By way of this letter, we are pleased to formally convey your appointment as the Special Adviser on Special Duties of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“This appointment is fitting and appropriate given your impressive political achievement and exemplary leadership you have demonstrated as governor of your state and as a party member.

“We are grateful that you have joined our campaign team. We know you will do your utmost in this new responsibility so we conduct an effective, message-driven campaign leading us to victory in the 2023 presidential election.”

However, reacting to the disobedience to their order, a member of the party’s leadership told Daily Sun that Tinubu knew the consequences of sidelining the party’s leadership.

“Asiwaju is a politician and experienced one at that. He should understand the implications of flouting the directives of the party’s leadership. I suppose he also knows the disastrous consequences of going into this election as a divided house. He will not make that mistake because the consequences may be unimaginable,” the member of party’s leadership warned.

Equally reacting to the disbursement of appointment letters, a top official of et party, argued that there was no cause for worry as the letters appointed them as Special Advisers.

“As far as the party’s leadership is concerned, Asiwaju is issuing appointment letters to his personal aides. They may be part of the campaign council, but they will more or less work in the capacity of personal advisers. Let me emphasis that whether the letter from NWC got to him or not, Asiwaju cannot make the mistake of progressing in error again.”