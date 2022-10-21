Senate Chief Whip, Dr, Orji Uzor Kalu, has hailed the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the recently announced Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) list.

Kalu, in a post on his verified Facebook page had on Wednesday and Thursday evening, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the party for inclusiveness and also debunked a news report that he had been excluded from the newly drafted campaign team.

“Kindly disregard the story published by Premium times on the new published members of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC). As streamlined in the list, I feature as a member of the PCC in three capacities. I am a former Governor, serving member of National Assembly, and the party candidate for Abia North Senatorial zone. The list is comprehensive and calls for no confusion as wrongly reported.”

The Senate chief also congratulated the party. “Congratulations to our great party, All Progressives Congress(APC) on the release of the best Presidential Campaign Council(PCC) for Tinubu/Shettima 2023. Unlike the previous list, the new and updated PCC is comprehensive, organized, harmonized and captures all components necessary to win the 2023 presidential election.

“Thanks to Mr President, national chairman, presidential candidate and all those who worked tirelessly to put up the well structured campaign. The PCC has increased our confidence and readiness for February 25th 2023.”

