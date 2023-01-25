From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The National Coordinator of Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), a Bola Tinubu support group, Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, has accused the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) of favouring those who did not labour for the party.

Comrade Alawuje said the PCC and the APC were not being fair to those that meant well for the victory of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

In a press statement, the DOJ National Coordinator cited the recent resignation of one of the numerous directors in the PCC, saying, “it is a signal to the insincerity of the managers of the PCC itself by appointing those that did not mean well for the party at the detriment of some of us that are working days and nights to ensure the success of the party at the forthcoming general elections”.

He warned that the PCC may ruin Tinubu’s presidential ambition if not reconstituted.

“The PCC knows the sincere Tinubu loyalists but are merely frustrating them by placing and engaging the insincere ones. So the result is what we’ve just seen in the resignation of Mrs Naja’atu Muhammad.

“Apart from being a PDP mole and spying for Atiku Abubakar, who doesn’t know Naja’atu was an anti-Buhari person who campaigned vigorously for and stood solidly by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during the APC presidential primary.

“The PCC is being unfair to sincere individuals and committed groups who have sacrificed greatly and are ready to give their all to ensure Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu succeeds President Buhari by becoming victorious in the February 25 presidential election.

“Seeing some of the directors resigned from the job is not surprising at all because the system that made some of them be the directors in the PCC in the first instance is seriously faulty and is unfair to those who really deserve the appointment as Directors. That is what favouritism breeds. That is the consequence of favouritism.

“PCC leadership has forgotten that it is not everything that shines that is gold. They unmistakably entrusted the responsibility of real loyalists into the hands of fake loyalists rather than consider those who have proved themselves as undisputed and undiluted lovers of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. PCC has refused to provide the needed leadership.

“The PCC leadership must realise that the Tinubu project belongs to all of us, and not only to the political elites and the privileged ones. They need to realise that while some are propelled by a natural love for Tinubu because of his candour, capacity, competence and track record, many of those big names are only out to protect their offices and pockets; hence, PCC should be wary of playing into the hands of insincere or fake loyalists,” DOJ leader stated.

He posited that even if the system tried to accommodate everyone, it is still illogical to relegate real loyalists and true disciples to the background.

He appealed to the PCC leadership to do the needful and make “hay while the sun shines,” saying those whose sacrifices are notable toward the actualisation of vision 2023 should be elevated.

While praying to God to make Tinubu:2023 project a reality, Alawuje told the PCC leadership to realise that the privileged elites of today were nobody yesteryears, hence, the contribution of the relatively unknown names should not be underrated.