The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) in Borno, says it has resolved over 4,000 cases in the past 10 months in the state.

The Federal Commissioner in charge of Borno, Alhaji Yusuf Adamu, made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Babagana Zulum, on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Adamu said that when he assumed office in June 2021, he inherited 5,300 complaints and resolved over 4000 leaving only 320 pending.

“I inherited 5,300 petitions, we worked on them and as at today we have only 320 that we are working on,” he said.

He said the commission had visited Correctional Centres in the state, noting that their findings indicated that there were no congestion of inmates awaiting trial in the facilities

The Commissioner commended the synergy and support of Borno State Jiduciary and other government agencies which facilitated its smooth operations.

He also lauded the people oriented projects of the Zulum’s administration including prompt payment of wages and pension, adding that the gesture addressed complaints from that section.

While reitrating commitment to partner with the state government and other stakeholders in ensuring justice for all, Adamu said that construction work on its office complex had been completed and ready for inauguration.

In his response, Zulum lauded the role of the commission in dispute resolution, and called for more publicity on its activities to enable more people to benefit from its services.

Zulum pledged continued government support to the commission to enable it to discharge its mandate effectively. (NAN)