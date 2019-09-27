IT firm, Pcgetz, is set to host its fifth annual dinner; the even comes up on November 17, 2019, at Oriental hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.

According to one of the company’s officials, Christyn Obiajulu, “the Pcgetz annual dinner is an opportunity to showcase select companies’ products and services to enable providers meet new existing customers.

“This dinner is especially an opportunity for the beginners and the professionals to network while keeping abreast of technologies.”

She assured that “the 2019 annual dinner is packed with exciting array of programmes and promises to surpass the very best of its previous editions.

“This year’s dinner will feature among other technologies, practical 3D printing, augmented reality and virtual reality.”

She said tickets to the event were available online at www.pcgetzannualdinner.com and from designated stores.

She informed that Pcgetz specialises in gadgets, computer accessories and solar energy. “The company began its operation in 2008 and has over the years, moved in leaps and bounds working with the best minds in the industry to make creative innovations and versatility its hallmark.

“This diner is the fifth edition and has been highly successful since inception.”