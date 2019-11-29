Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Pharmacists Council of u (PCN) has arrested no fewer than seven patent medicine dealers in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Besides, the council sealed off 301 pharmacies and patent medicine stores in different parts of the state for allegedly selling fake drugs and poor handling of drugs.

The registrar of the council, Mr Elijah Mohammed who led other officials of the council on inspection of pharmacies and medicine stores in the state, said the offenders would be charged to court and prosecuted accordingly.

The Registrar who briefed newsmen at the end of the inspection exercise, said the offenders had contravened the laws guiding sales of drugs and would be made to face the music.

He stressed the need to strengthen the laws guiding sales and consumption of drugs in the country, pointing out that the current laws on sales of drugs are weak.

Also, he called on the National Assembly to review the current laws guiding manufacturing and sales of drugs in Nigeria, just as he made case for stiffer penalty for offenders of the laws.

Mohammed who was represented by the Director of Enforcement of the council, Mr Stephen Esumobi said the council will embark on post enforcement and routine inspection to avoid poor handling of drugs.

He said many of the deaths recorded in the country are as a result of consumption of poor drugs, which he said are harmful to the body system.

He lamented that many pharmacies and patent medicine stores in the state operate without license, while many carry out activities beyond the scope of license and many have poor storage facilities.