Henry Uche

The enforcement team of the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 268 premises of medicine dealers in Lagos for different offenses, while 15 operators were issued compliance directives for lapses that can be easily corrected for practices.

The team’s latest move was in line with PCN’s mandate to rid the country of quacks and other persons (corporate) who infiltrate the state with obnoxious drugs and indulge in other sharp practices inimical to human life. It cautioned the public against quacks.

Registrar of the council, Elijah Mohammed, represented by the director, inspection and monitoring, Pharm. Anthonia Aruya, said 565 premises were visited by PCN in Lagos to curb the excesses of unwholesome drug dealers.

The registrar averred that PCN would not leave any stone unturned in its bid to sanitize and monitor the distribution value chain of medicines, in line with its vision of ensuring quality pharmaceutical service to the public.

He decried the level of unprecedented influx of illegal medicine sales outlets in the country during the lockdown owing to the exemption given to pharmaceutical sector to provide essential services to the public among others, however he asseverated that PCN would work hand in glove with sister agencies like National Agency for Food Drug and Administration Control (NAFDAC), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and others to ensure only approved medicines are sold in the country and only licensed practitioners operates.

“The Public must watch out for impostors and ensure they patronize only licensed practitioners, they can know the difference by sighting their premises certificate/licensed. We must remember that medicines are potential poisons,” he stressed.

He enjoined the public to synergize with government agencies in the fight against enemies of the society in all ramifications by doing the needful as and when due.