Judex Okoro,

The battle against illegal activities in the pharmaceutical sector has continued to gather momentum as the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria has arrested seven persons and sealed 210 shops in Cross River State.

Briefing newsmen in Calabar on Friday on efforts of the council to rid the state of all sorts of illegalities in the health sector, the Director, Inspection and Monitoring of the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, Pharm. Anthonia Aruya, said the essence of the exercise is to streamline the drug distribution guideline value chain.

Mrs Aruya further said such routine check would promote safe, effective and quality medicine distribution in the country as well as sanitise the system for better pharmaceutical services delivery.

According to her, “at the end of the exercise, a total of 276 premises comprising of 19 pharmacies, 257 patent medicine shops and illegal outlets were visited.

“Seven arrests were made and a total of 218 premises were sealed comprising of eight pharmacies and 210 patent medicine shops and illegal outlets.

“Two premises were issued compliance directives for various offences ranging from poor handling of controlled substances, sale and dispensing of ethical/prescription drugs without supervision of a pharmacist, unhygienic environment, poor documentation among others, in the interest of public safety,” she said.

According to her, PCN will not relent in carrying out its responsibilities until the country is completely rid of illegal activities in the pharmaceutical sector of the country.

She advised members of the public to always ask for the registration status of facilities and request for the current licenses.