Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), has expressed worry over proliferation of medicine stores in Ekiti State, disclosed that the anomaly became worse since the lock down necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council, has, following the development, sealed off 12 pharmacies, 254 patent medicine stores across the state over unethical conducts.

The PCN Registrar, Pharm. Elijah Mohammed, made the disclosure at a press conference on Friday, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Mohammed disclosed that the council was strongly disturbed by the illegal medicine stores that had flooded the state, pointed out that the illegal outlets were operating without Pharmacists to handle ethical medicines in their premises, hence irrational dispensing of medicine, resulting in treatment failures and untoward effect on patients.

The PCN Registrar who was represented by the Counci’s Director of Enforcement, Pharm. Stephen Esumobi, disclosed that “the aim of the enforcement exercise is to ensure that all premises where medicines are sold are registered, having fulfilled conditions with respect to location, storage facilities, environment, documentation and personnel,”

He hinted that the illegal outlets had in many ways assisted the supply of substances to criminal elements in many parts of the country, who carried out unholy activities under the influence of drugs.

“In order to address this challenge, the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) on several occasions engaged the leaders of the medicine sellers and took advantage of these meetings to educate them on the need to operate in line with government regulations.

“The Council stepped up enforcement activities across the country to ensure that the system is well sanitised for better pharmaceutical service delivery to the members of the public.”

He identified the towns visited to include, Ado-Ekiti, Ifaki, Usi, Ido, Iyin, Igede, Ijero, Aramoko, Ayetoro, Otun, Iworoko, Ikole, Oye, Ayagbaju, Ilupeju among others.

He explained that “at the end of the enforcement exercise, a total of 409 premises comprising 37 pharmacies, 372 patent medicine shops were visited.

“A total of 266 premises made up of 12 pharmacies and 254 patent medicine shops were sealed off for operating without registration with the PCN, failure to renew license, dispensing ethical products without the supervision of a pharmacist, poor storage and sanitary conditions among others.

“Six patent medicine vendors were arrested for breaking PCN Seals and they will be charged to court when investigations are concluded.”

Mohammed reiterated the commitment of the Council to ensuring better pharmaceutical service delivery in the country, urged members of the public to purchase their medicines from licensed pharmacies and patent shops, adding that those who intend to start pharmaceutical businesses should get in touch with the council for proper guidance.