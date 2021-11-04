The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has over the weekend inaugurated its Lagos zonal office, at Medical compound, off Edmund Crescent, Yaba, to enhance organizational efficiency, effectiveness and better service delivery to the publics.

The structure supported by the National Assembly has about 38 office spaces, 150 capacity auditorium, library/drugs information Centre and other State- of- the- art fittings.

At the inauguration, medical experts across board called on different professional bodies in the health sector to remain in their respective lanes while delivering health services to the publics in line with the mandates establishing them, however, every efforts must be geared towards the promotion of public health.

Speaking, CEO/Registrar of PCN, Elijah Mohammed, called for a mutual and complementary professional relationship among health professional groups a concerted effort geared towards training and retraining of pharmaceutical personnel to achieve a condom goal.

According to him, pharmacists are shifting attention from product component of the profession to patients component as they would forthwith concentrate on the effects of its products in the life of patients, no more on drugs.

“The shift all over the world now is on the patients, we have over- concentrated on the products over the years, we want to give attention to the people, whatever we do centers in humans.

“We want to ensure that anybody in the pharmaceutical landscape holding a drug must know the impart of that drug in the life of the patient to be administered unto, if that is not the case, such person should not handle that drug. So we’re moving from product- centered practice to patients centered Practice. Now those who manufacture fake drugs would have a rethink because most of them are unlettered in the pharmaceutical landscape,” he added.

He called for the establishment of more Pharmacies only by professional in the sector across the country hence the available ones are insufficient.

“The 200 or more pharmacies we have in the country is not sufficient we need more to be sited in the hinterlands so people may have access to quality drugs within a very short workable distance. But this task is meant only for lrofessionals,” he charged.



