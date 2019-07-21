Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN) has inducted 188 pharmacy graduates of the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, 2017/2018 session into the council.

The induction ceremony which was tagged: Every End has a New Beginning-took place yesterday at Princess Alexandra Auditorium of the University.

While administering the oath on the graduands, the Registrar of the council, Mr. Elijah Mohammed, warned the 188 inductees against unethical conduct, adding that the council would not hesitate to sanction any member who failed to adhere to the ethics of the noble profession.

His words: “Any member found guilty of any professional misconduct risks withdrawal of his or her practicing certificate from the council. PCN abhors professional misconduct in its entirety. You must respect the code of conduct of the profession.

“I made mistake in dispensing wrong drugs to a patient will not be accepted as excuse by PCN or law court because you must know you are dealing with the life of human beings.

“Avoid making quick money by involving in manufacturing and selling of fake drugs. If you are caught, you will be handed over to police for prosecution.

Earlier, Prof Anthony Attama, the Dean of Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science of UNN, solicited the support of parents and philanthropists in equipping laboratories, furnishing of offices as well as providing teaching aids.