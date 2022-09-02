The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Pharmacy Council (Establishment) Act 2022 into law

Prof Ahmed Mora, Chairman of the Governing Council of PCN gave the commendation in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Mora said the now repealed PCN was established through Decree 91 of 1992, describing it as a long journey in the enactment of instruments that regulate and control pharmacy education, training and practice since 1927 with the Board of Medical Examiners (1927).

The new law confers on the Registrar the power to revoke licences in the instances of breach, fines for offences range from N250,000 to N2,000,000 as against the old law whose fines for offences range from N250 to N1000.

It also empowers the council to regulate all stakeholders involved in pharmacy distribution chain all the way as against the old one.

Also, the council must be notified before any action can be brought against it contrary to the old law without such provision.

He said that in 1936, the Pharmacy Board of Nigeria was established while the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria was established in 1992.

“It pleases Almighty God that it is President Muhammadu Buhari that will make history by signing into law the bill establishing the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria in August, 2022.

“We are grateful to Sen. Ahmed Lawal, Senate President, the Speaker,. Femi Gbajabiamila and all distinguished senators and honourable members of the House of Representatives that worked so hard to ensure that the bill passed through.

“We are grateful to Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health and management of the ministry, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and that of Finance and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed. Among others .

“ We appreciate the contribution of the leadership of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), NDLEA , NAFDAC and PCN staff for their efforts,’’ he said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari recently signed eight bills into law which included Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, Counseling Practitioners Council of Nigeria, 2022, Civil Aviation Act and Meteorological Agency (Establishment) Act, 2022 among others. (NAN)