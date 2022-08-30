From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), has been empowered to revoke operational license of any practicing journalist who violate the rules of operations.

PCN amended Act which was recently signed by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, also empowered the Registrar of PCN to suspend, revoke, withdraw or cancel operational licences as against the content of the previous PCN Establishment Act, 2004.

Chairman of the Governing Council of PCN, Prof. Ahmed Tijjani Mora, in a statement, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, for signing the newly amended Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) establishment Act 2022 bill into law, with an optimism that the Act would improve the workings of PCN and encourage more professionalism in the profession of pharmacy.

He confirmed that the new expanded the powers of PCN Governing Council to regulate all stakeholders involved in pharmacy distribution chain all the way, as well as inclusion of all stakeholders involved in pharmacy distribution chain in their plans and programmes.

He highlighted that experience requirement for the composition of the PCN Governing

Council vis-a-vis the appointment of the Chairman was extended from hitherto 15 years to 25 years, while the tenure of the Chairman and Governing Council membership were also extended from three to four years.

Similarly, the new law recommended experience of not less than 10 years post-qualification for eight members that are expected to represent the geopolitical zones of the Federation as would be appointed by the Minister of health on the recommendation of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN).

It also recommended an introduction of pre-action notice before suit can be brought against the PCN, and the PCN must be notified before any action can be brought against it.

It also recommended that the Federal High Court shall have jurisdiction to hear and determine criminal and civil matters under the Act, with the new law expressing stating that the Federal High court has jurisdiction to hear and determine criminal and civil matters under this Act.

Prof. Mora, however, appreciated members of the National Assembly for their efforts towards the realization of the amended PCN Act.