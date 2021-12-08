The Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) has offered to provide secured, peaceful and conducive atmosphere for learning in educational institutions across the country.

The national commandant of the group, Prof. Dickson Akoh, disclosed this during the corps’ fourth quarter press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Akoh said that the decision was informed by the prevailing insecurity within the nation’s educational institutions.

According to him, cultism, gangsterism and bullying are gradually having devastating effects in our institutions of learning.

“Aside from bandits invading and kidnapping students and staff in our schools and colleges, there are disturbing cases of violence, cult-like killings, rape and bullying of students in our institutions by both disgruntled staff and students,” he said.

He said that the cardinal focus of the organisation was to secure educational institutions from intruders.

He also said that the platform would check the influence of social vices such as: cultism, bullying and examination malpractice among the student population.

He said that the corps had been effectively and efficiently discharging such responsibilities, leading to several arrests of student gangsters and recovery of weapons from those not authorized to possess them.

“This briefing is to let the government and the general public know that PCN has the capacity to tackle emerging social vices and violence in schools and colleges across the federation,” he said. (NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .