From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Prelate of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (PCN), Dr. Nzie Nsi Eke has felicilated with Christians during this year’s Easter celebration.

In his Easter message endorsed by Rev Nnoke Ibe, head, Information and public affairs, PCN, Dr. Eke said Christians should acknowledge the goodness of God who gave His only son, Jesus Christ as ransom to redeem mankind from the power of sin and death.

Dr. Eke said as children of God, despite the hardship and challenges that prevail in the world today, Christians should still find reasons to celebrate God’s goodness in their lives and those of the

members of their families and other loved ones.

“I congratulate everyone who is finding the grace to survive in the world and particularly to all Nigerians who at this time join together to celebrate the victory of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“It is my profound pleasure to once again deliver this message to all Christians in Nigeria and all over the world and it is my fervent hope that God who brought Jesus Christ from the dead, will continue to intervene in our difficult situations and resurrect joy and goodness”.

The Prelate said it was a thing to give God glory that despite the activities of terrorists, hoodlums, kidnappers, armed robbers, militant agitators and religious extremists, Christians were alive to celebrate this year’s Easter

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

While congratulating Nigerians for their ability to endure and survive the hard times, Eke reminded them that “The ethnic tension in the country is still pervading with some parts of the South East being shut down”.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Eke said by the death of Christ on the Cross, he suffered for the sin of the world and paid the ultimate sacrifice, but that through his resurrection, he got victory over sin, death and Satan.