Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than 255 pharmaceutical stores have been sealed by the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) in Ondo State.

The pharmaceutical stores were alleged to have contravened the

regulations of the PCN relating to establishment and operations of pharmaceutical stores.

The Director, Inspection and Monitoring of PCN, Mrs Anthonia Aruya, who addressed a press conference in Akure after the inspection exercise, said the licences of the pharmaceutical stores have been revoked by the council.

Aruya said that the action was in line with the National Drug Distribution Guideline of the Federal Government, adding that the council carried out the inspection exercise in the state to ensure sanity in drug related activities.

She said: “At the end of the exercise in Ondo State, a total of 339 premises were visited but eight pharmacies and 247 patent medicine shops were sealed off for various offences.

“These offences range from poor handling of controlled substances, sale and dispensing of drugs without the supervision of pharmacists, unhygienic environment and poor documentation, among others.”

According to her, only seven pharmaceutical premises operating in the state were issued compliance directives.

She stated that the council is not meant to run anybody out from business but to ensure that stakeholders do the needful within the stipulated pharmaceutical laws.

“PCN is empowered to regulate premises where drugs are manufactured, and the warehouses including distribution. We also regulate personnel who are dealing with drugs.

“Our activities are not punitive but corrective in ensuring that things are done well in order to protect the public. Patients are our target and everything must be done to safeguard their health,” she said.

Aruya noted that there are two committees named – Pharmaceutical Inspection Committee and Patent and Propriety Medicine Vendor Licence Committee, which were actively and continuously on the field to ensure total compliance.

She, however, said that after sealing and giving warning to any premises and the owner felt recalcitrant, the council could prosecute such person.

She called on all and sundry to join hands with PCN in sanitising the drug activities in the interest of the public.