JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The Enforcement Department of Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed total of 381premises comprising 52 pharmacies and 329 patent medicines shops in Akwa Ibom State.

The enforcement team has also issued 16 compliance directives in continuation of the current drive by the Council to streamline the drug distribution system in the country.

The Director and Head Of Enforcement Department, Pharmacy Council Of Nigeria Mr. Stephen Esumobi, who disclosed while briefing the press on Thursday at the PCN South South zonal office Uyo, explained that most of the premises were sealed for offences such as operating without registration or renewal of premises certificates, unauthorized sale of medicines of abuse, poor access control to the poison cupboards, poor storage facilities and temperature control, stocking and sale of prescription and other ethical products by patent medicine vendors, among others.

During the exercise, he said a total of 727 premises were visited, comprising 559 patent medicines shops (PMS) and 168 pharmacies in Uyo and environs, Ikono, Abak, Itu, Eket, Ibesikpo/Asutan, Ikot Ekpene and Oron local government areas.

According to Esumobi, all registered premises are expected to conspicuously display their current premises certificates or evidence of registration within the premises to enable members of the public know the status of premises where they buy their medicines.

He said premises certificates shall be renewed on or before 31 January every year and it is an offence for any premises to operate without registration or renewal of their premises certificates.

“The location of every premises shall be inspected and approved before the commencement of pharmaceutical activities. It is an offence for any stakeholder to operate a pharmaceutical business in a location that has not been inspected and approved by the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria.

“Also before the premises is stocked with medicines the facility must be inspected and approved. This is to ensure that the environment is suitable for storage of medicines. Temperature control is vital to prevent degradation of products thus keeping them safe, effective and of good quality throughout their shelf life.

“The personnel in charge of a pharmaceutical premises must have knowledge that is appropriate for the scope of pharmaceutical activity. The patent medicine vendors are to stock and sell only medicines within their approved drugs list”.

“It is an offence for a patent medicine vendor to stock and sell prescription medicines or any medicine outside the approved drug list. Furthermore, patent medicine vendors are not authorized to engage in clinical practice or any other activity outside the scope of their licence.”

“All pharmacies must have a full time superintendent pharmacist who shall supervise all pharmaceutical activities within the premises. The duperintendent pharmacist shall ensure that the premises operates in line with their category of practice. It is an offence for a premises licenced for wholesale or distribution to engage in retail practice”.

Esumobi added that the dispensing of medicines from the poison cupboard must be under the direct supervision of the superintendent pharmacist.