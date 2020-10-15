Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Registrar, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), Elijah Mohammed, on Thursday said the council has sealed 402 patent medicine shops and 22 pharmacies in 10 local government areas of Oyo State, for various infractions.

Speaking during a press conference held in Ibadan, he said the affected shops and pharmacies were issued compliances directives for various offences, which according to him, ranged from poor handling of controlled substances, sales and dispensing of ethical or prescription drugs by operators of patent medicine stores without supervision of pharmacist, unhygienic environment, to poor documentation.

Mohammed, who was represented by the Director, Inspection and Monitoring, Mrs. Anthonia Aruya, said the decision was taken for the interest of the public, adding that the demands of the PCN are regulation of practices of pharmacy in Nigeria.

According to him, “A total number of 546 premises were visited by our enforcement team. Out of this number, which comprising of 98 pharmacies, and 448 patent medicine shops. A total number of 424 premises were sealed which comprises of 22 pharmacies and 402 patent medicine shops. 12 premises were issued compliance directive for various offences.”

He emphasised the need for the enforcement, adding that it is important to ensure streamlining of the drug distribution value chain in promoting availability safe, effective and quality medicine distribution in the country.

The Federal Government, according to him, would not relent in its activities aimed at sanitizing the system for better pharmaceutical services delivery to Nigerians.