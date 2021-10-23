From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 650 pharmacies and patent medicines outlets in Kaduna State for selling illegal drugs to the public, some of which got to the hands of criminals.

The Council’s Registrar, Elijah Mohammed, who announced this while addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Friday said, activities of many patent medicine shop owners and other medicine dealers have contributed to the security challenges across the country.

Mohammed, who was represented by the Council’s Director of Enforcement, Stephen Esumobi stated that, “some of the sealed stores illegally sell substances of abuse to members of the public for financial gains. Some of these substances eventually get into the hands of criminal elements who take them as confidence boosters before carrying out their operations.”

He said a particular drug, which ought not to be dispensed over the counter, now finds its way into the hands of criminals.

According to him, “when they use this drug, they become very powerful, they can trek hundreds of kilometers, they don’t feel hungry or pain of any kind. That is why even when they are shot, they still keep fighting and don’t feel pain until they die. “The PCN enforcement team has been on the field throughout the week visiting Zaria, Kaduna and environs.

Observations from the field revealed that owners of many patent medicine shops are engaged in the sale of medicines without regard to laid down guidelines.

“Many of the patent medicine vendors in the state are either unregistered or registered but operating far beyond their approved scope. Many of them sell medicines beyond their approved drug list and since they do not have the requisite knowledge to handle ethical medicines and substances of abuse, the health of members of the public who patronize them is at risk.

