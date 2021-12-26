From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Zone, 9 Police Community Relation Committee(PCRC) chairman, Dr. Colins Obi has commended the Federal Government for increasing the salaries of police officers in the country by 20 percent ,maintaining that the new package will spur the the officers and boost their performance on duty.

Obi who is also the special adviser to the governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu on police affairs stated this while interacting with our correspondent in Owerri on Sunday. According to him “It’s a good thing the federal government appreciates the sacrifice of police by increasing it to 20 percent ,it’s a welcome development, it will spur them to do more .

” Their entitlement!ents ,packages is not supposed to be played with ,I think the federal government has done noble by boosting them morally.

While,commending the federal government on the gestures to police officers, Obi equally appealed for their better working conditions. “As I thank the federal government for this package,I appealed to for them to do more ,like accommodation and other things they need so that they can be happy and that way we can get the best from them,I also thank the commissioners of police and Abia State governor for their efforts.”

Similarly,Obi has assured the zone that the new Assitant Inspector General of Police(AIG) in charge of zone 9, Isaac Akinmoyede who recently began his assignment would bring his wealth of experience and professionalism to bear.

He noted that Akinmoyede as a seasoned police officer left indelible records in all the States he worked,just as he expressed optimism that he would reciprocate same in his new assignment.

” we don’t expect anything less from him,he is a professional ,and we k ow that under him ,zone 9 command will sleep with their two eyes closed.” Obi said.