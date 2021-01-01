It was all joy on Sunday, December 20, 2020, as the national vice-chairman in charge of PCRC South-West, Alhaji Mogaji Ibrahim Olaniyan, accompanied by the chairman of PCRC, Zone 2, Alhaji Bashir Balogun, joined the Lagos State PCRC number one, Apostle Kehinde Sowemimo, to present symbols of honour to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu; Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu; Secretary to the Government of Lagos State; and the chairman of Lagos State Security Trust Fund, respectively.

Representing the national chairman of PCRC, Ambassador Farouk Maiyama (Yariman Jega),Olaniyan arrived at the Lagos Police Command Officers’ Mess, Ikeja, venue of the programme, with Zone 2 and other South -West PCRC officials and was well received by Lagos PCRC chairman, his deputy, Prince Sunny Yemi Adenowo (JP), and other Lagos PCRC executive members.

Other highlights of the event were the launch of Lagos PCRC 2021 calendar.