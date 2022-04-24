From Noah Ebije, Kaduna
A Northern group under the auspices of Arewa Progressive Group (APG) has said that Northern elders had made most northerners proud by coming up with presidential consensus candidates for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 general elections.
The group said by this singular effort of the elders, other zones might be encouraged to emulate what they had done in the North.
Speaking to journalists shortly after a meeting, the leader of the group and convener of the meeting, Umar, Abubakar Bodinga, said the North needs unity, adding that what the elders had done would further unite the North.
Bodinga, however, said the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal could opt out of the presidential race if he is not comfortable with the decisions of the elders.
“Tambuwal cannot be forced to accept what he does not like. However, it should be noted that he has not faulted the process because it was so transparent.
“As Northerners under the Arewa Progressive Group, we wish to state in the strongest terms that we are with the northern elders. Consensus did not fail. Tambuwal only withdrew from it,” Bodinga said.
