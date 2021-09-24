From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said over 6,000 delegates are expected to elect its next chairman and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) ahead of its October 30 national convention.

Chairman of the PDP National Convention Organising Committee, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, disclosed this, in Abuja, yesterday, shortly after inaugurating sub-committees for the convention.

“We are expecting over 6, 000 delegates by our new constitution and we are fully prepared for that. We’re expecting everybody in every ward that is a delegate to attend the convention.”

Fintiri, who is also the governor of Adamawa State stated that leadership crisis in the opposition has largely been addressed, noting that everybody is gearing up for the convention.

“We are moving on. I am the chairman of the convention committee and you can see that we are doing our work. Everybody is happy and participating. I don’t see any crisis in this party. I don’t want to pre-empt anybody’s job. The work is segmented into sub-committees. The constitution committee is working, and I will wait for the report to be submitted before I make any comment on it.”

Meeting of the zoning committee ended in Enugu, yesterday and adjourned till next week for conclusion of their work.

Its chairman, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi explained that the Committee “is strictly limited to the national executive offices to be contested at the 2021 convention.”

“We have no mandate to zone political offices such as president or vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He maintained that the party remains the most credible platform to deliver good and accountable governance to Nigeria, adding that the work of the committee would contribute immensely “in this deliberate search for national officers of our party that will help PDP achieve the lofty ideals and goals of our founding fathers.”

“The membership and leadership of this committee have been carefully selected as it is composed of very experienced, competent and eminent Nigerians who are desirous of repositioning the PDP to play its role not just as the main opposition political party in Nigeria but to build a party that offers alternative policy proposals and hope to Nigerians that there is still light at the end of the tunnel,” Ugwuanyi said.

