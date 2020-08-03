Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as a corrupted and damaged product, insisting that it must account for the failed $460 million Abuja Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) project.

Reacting to the statement credited to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, on the standard sovereign guarantee and sovereign immunity clause embedded in Nigeria’s loan agreements with China to fund the ongoing national railway projects as unresearched, unintelligent and pedestrian.

‘As the Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has explained, the guarantee/clause in the loan deals is standard irrespective of the country granting the loan.

‘Perhaps, Atiku and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) could redirect their energies to explaining to Nigerians the status of the failed $460 million Abuja CCTV awarded in August 2010 by the immediate-past PDP administration.

‘Also, they should explain the over $2 billion China loan the PDP administration took between 2010 and 2013 alone; $16 billion spent on power with no electricity; fuel subsidy rackets; counter-insurgency funds that were diverted and shared to political cronies among other shocking heists.

‘Recall that the failed CCTV installation project was initiated by late President Umaru Yar’Adua and awarded in August 2010 by former President, Goodluck Jonathan’s administration to help security agencies in the Federal Capital Territory check the growing insecurity.

‘Since the agreement became signed, Nigeria has been servicing this loan to China while Nigerians are yet to attest to the visibility of the CCTV project and unable to explain the status of the video surveillance project. The matter is subject to a legislative probe.

‘In all of these, we are starkly reminded that the PDP remains a corrupted and damaged product. Nigerians must continue to reject the party at all levels of government.

‘In the area of fiscal discipline, prudence, curbing leakages, are we currently getting it right? An emphatic yes! Every kobo expended on infrastructure counts.

‘Verifiable evidence abounds in the fast-expanding national railway projects, airport remodelling among other critical infrastructure projects being undertaken by the President Muhammadu Buhari government.

‘The days of phoney contracts as institutionalised by successive PDP administrations are fast fading,’ the statement read.