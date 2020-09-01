Leaders of the PDP in Akoko-Edo local government area of the state have accused the APC and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of being behind the shooting of 13 of its members who were allegedly holding meeting at Ekpe community last weekend.

They also alleged that three persons wearing fez caps and adorning the photographs of Obaseki, were also shot by gunmen at Ososo community by alleged APC thugs.

The party said all the injured are currently receiving treatment sustained as a result of the gun shots at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

Addressing journalists at the NUJ Secretariat in Benin City, yesterday, on the incident, the Chairman, Akoko-Edo Local Government Council, Don Umoru, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to come to their rescue and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and prosecuted.

Narrating how the attack occurred, Umoru stated that “On the 28th of August, 2020, gunmen on the campaign trail of the APC led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Osagie-Ize-Iyamu, opened fire at some PDP supporters at Ekpe public field while they were holding meeting. About 13 persons were left injured and critically lying at the hospital.

“At the same time in Ososo community, three were shot for wearing face cap branded with Obaseki on it. We, hereby state that this dastardly attack carried by these gunmen is evil and condemnable. We will not sit back and allow this happen.