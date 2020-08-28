Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of rationalising alleged suffering by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The PDP, in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was an indication that the ruling party had no iota of concern for Nigerians.

The opposition party berated the APC for supporting the increase in the pump price of fuel from N87 to N148, stating that it was only a political party that “relishes in inflicting suffering, pain and anguish that can defend the actions of Buhari administration.”

The statement read in part: “It is despicable that the APC, in its propaganda, would prefer to turn a blind eye to the sufferings of Nigerians, most of whom can no longer afford their staple foods, basic accommodation and other necessities of life and have been left to wallow in abject poverty due to the incompetence of the Buhari Presidency.

“We found it tragic that the APC would attempt to paint our economy as sustainable when in the actual fact it has been wrecked by President Buhari, with a terrifying N28.6 trillion debt burden, a weakened currency at N480 to a dollar, a frightening 23.1 unemployment rate and a productive sector that has been crippled by poor policies, to the extent that our nation is rated as world poverty capital.

“Furthermore, it is heartbreaking that the APC is ignoring the cries of Nigerians and chose not to speak out on the escalation of insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and incessant killings of Nigerians under President Buhari’s watch.

“It is appalling that the APC finds nothing wrong with the fact that the situation in our country has become so devastating that compatriots now resort to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options. Indeed, it is on record that the APC had never raised a strong voice against the resurged insecurity in our country and had also never joined in urging President Buhari to take a decisive action to end the insecurity by leading from the front in line with his promise.

“Instead of attempting to divert public attention from the serious issue of fake and unfulfilled promises, with another set of false performance claims, the APC should responsibly apologise to Nigerians for its failed promises.”