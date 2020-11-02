Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, accused interim chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni of politicising the security challenges in the northern part of the country.

The party in a statement by its spokesman, , Kola Ologbondiyan, said the APC-led Federal Government had failed to protect the country and its citizens, leading to alleged takeover of the country by foreign security agencies.

“It is indeed unpardonable that the APC, which, during the 2015 election campaign, promised to promptly end insurgency, upon which it was handed the rein of power, is now shamelessly seeking to divert public attention from the worsened banditry, insurgency and unbridled ravaging of our citizens under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch. Is it not the worst form of leadership failure that President Buhari, a general, who promised to lead from the front in the fight against insurgency, had rather taken a back seat in the comfort and luxury of Aso Presidential villa, leaving Nigerians to the mercy of bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and to languish in detention camps in various parts of the country?

“It is clear that PDP’s statement on the rescue operation on our soil by the United States as well as similar earlier operation performed by the Chad, was a patriotic call in the overall national interest. If anything, the silence by the Buhari Presidency on this sticking embarrassment tends to indicate its acceptance of PDP’s position that it can neither secure the territorial integrity of our nation nor arrest the wave of insecurity ravaging our country.