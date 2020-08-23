Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, accused the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, of allegedly frustrating probes by House committees into alleged corrupt practices in Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the directive by the leadership of the Green Chamber to committee chairmen to suspend all ongoing investigations and meetings until the resumption of the House on September 15 is allegedly designed to cover alleged corrupt practices in MDAs.

The House leadership in a letter to chairmen of standing and ad-hoc committees last Wednesday directed them to halt all ongoing investigations pending the resumption of the House next month.

However, the PDP noted that the directive is allegedly “a clear example of corruption fighting back from within the government circle, which must be condemned by all Nigerians.”

The opposition party stated further: “Such incursion into the activities of the committees is to quench the fight against corruption as well as to frustrate whistleblowers just because All Progressives Congress (APC) has become an ocean of corruption where the members are swimming.

“It is clear that the shutdown directive is targeted at frustrating revelations from ongoing investigations on the $500 billion foreign loan from China, particularly as it relates to the mortgaging of our nation’s sovereignty to China