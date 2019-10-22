Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kano State, has accused the state government of sponsoring an attack on the convoy of their leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

A statement signed by Mallam Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the spokesperson to PDP Governorship Candidate, Kano State 2019, alleged that the sponsored attack on their leader left 15 people critically injured and led to the destruction of 10 vehicles.

The statement held that the incident occurred on their way back from Kwankwaso village, in Madobi Local Government Area of the state where Senator Kwankwaso had earlier commissioned a female based private College of Nursing and Midwifery (NAFCONM) in honour of his 63rd birthday.

They alleged that no fewer than 15 members of Peoples Democratic Party and Kwankwasiyya Movement were seriously injured alleging that hundreds of political thugs had assembled at the Sharada/Sabon Titin Panshekara underpass bridge with the sole aim of disrupting their convoy

He claimed that the thugs destroyed the vehicles of Air Commodore Zakari Sani and Dr. Danyaro Ali Yakasai, a former Commandant General of the Federal Road Safety Corps among several others.

“They also snatched two vehicles and a motorcycle, brown Honda Civic (Wagon) with registration number XA521KUR and dark blue Golf Wagon belonging to Mukhtar Isa of Sharada, Salihu Kabir Faskari and Aminu Lawal Abdullahi of Zangon Dakata respectively”

While condemning in totality the alleged acts of intimidation and thuggery, the party appealed to President Muhammad Buhari to take urgent steps to curtail the trend of thuggery in the politics of the state.