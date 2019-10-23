Desmond Mgboh, Kano

THE Kano State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the state government of sponsoring an attack on the convoy of their leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

A statement by Mallam Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, spokesperson for the party, alleged the attack, which occurred while party faithful were on their way back from Kwankwaso village, left 15 members critically injured and 10 vehicles destroyed.

Tofa said Senator Kwankwaso accompanied by some of the injured party members, had gone to commission a private College of Nursing and Midwifery (NAFCONM) constructed in honour of his 63rd birthday.

Tofa alleged hundreds of political thugs had assembled at the Sharada/Sabon Titin Panshekara underpass bridge with the sole aim of disrupting their convoy and harming members.

He claimed the thugs destroyed the vehicles of Air Commodore Zakari Sani and Dr. Danyaro Ali Yakasai, a former Commandant General of the Federal Road Safety Corps among several others.

“They also snatched two vehicles and a motorcycle, brown Honda Civic (Wagon) with registration number XA521KUR and dark blue Golf Wagon belonging to Mukhtar Isa of Sharada, Salihu Kabir Faskari and Aminu Lawal Abdullahi of Zangon Dakata respectively”

While condemning in totality the alleged acts of intimidation and thuggery, the party appealed to President Muhammad Buhari to take urgent steps to curtail the trend of thuggery in the politics of the state.