From Chijioke Agwu, Abakalkiki

The Ebonyi State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, condemned the ‘illegal and unwarranted closure’ of a private secondary school- Kingdom Secondary School, Ikwuato Idembia in Ezza South Local Government Area (LGA) – owned by one of its members and former chairman of the party in Ezza South LGA, Mr. Agbom Friday.

Ebonyi State Government had, on Tuesday, ordered immediate closure of the school over recent cult killings in the state.

While shutting down the school, the government alleged that the premises of the school were being used by cultists to plan and execute killings in the state.

Special Adviser to Governor David Umahi on Internal Security and Utility (Ebonyi Central ), Mr. Onyekachi Nwoba, who announced the closure of the school, advised students of the school to vacate the premises, immediately, and seek admissions in other schools.

Nwoba also summoned the management of the school to a meeting with him yesterday.

But, the PDP, in a reaction, described the action of the government as illegal and unwarranted, claiming that the school was closed down because the proprietor refused to defect from PDP to the APC.

The party, in a statement, yesterday, signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr.Silas Onu, lamented that it was worrisome that despite the recent call for peace in the state by Governor David Umahi, his lieutenants have continued to clampdown on opposition members with impunity.

Onu called on the governor to call his appointees to order and restrain them from harassing opposition members who refuse to join APC, stressing that membership of political party is not by force.

“Our attention has been drawn to the sudden unwarranted illegal closure of the private School belonging to Mr. Agbom Friday, duly licensed to operate as such, by the Ezza South Local Government Chairman.

“Agbom Friday is the PDP Chairman for Ezza South Local Government Area and has remained resolute on his decision to continue as a loyal member of the People’s Democratic Party in Ebonyi State. That is his only sin – refusal to decamp into the APC,’’ PDP said.