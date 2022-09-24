From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A political pressure group, Atiku People United ( APU) has described the agitation by some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), for the replacement of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, ahead of the 2023 polls, as unhealthy for the opposition party.

The group, in a communique signed by former national vice chairman of the party in the South West, Chief Dapo Sarumi and Rahman Owokoniran, amongst others, after a meeting, expressed concern about the relentless demand of the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike and his supporters for Ayu’s replacement.

The group noted that while it is the right of party members to to make demands, statements that will affect the fortunes of the party or it’s presidential candidate in the 2023 polls should be discouraged.

According to them, “we believe, and very strongly too, that the current do or die agitation in the Party is unfortunately due to inability of our leadership to reflect on benefit of hindsight.

“Leaders who have done great for the Party unconsciously are ready to kill the Party and kill their own ambition exactly as it affected us in 2015. Note that almost all those at the center of the bitter bickering are election ticket holders or godfather to Party ticket holders.

“That it is the same failure of deep reflection that the ruling party in Lagos has used to keep PDP out of power for 23 years. This should be very instructive and all PDP leaders in the combat zone should take it to heart, not forgetting that the same destructive tendencies was used to push PDP out of power using ‘New PDP,’ an action that was later regretted to be a dinner with the devil. Why must history repeat itself?

“As core politicians, with many political pundits among us, we say without mincing words, that the agitation may be right but the timing is completely wrong and politically unwise. And except we have decided to concede 2023 to APC, Ayu’s removal or resignation may shock the system, create fresh troubles that may be more destructive and take controls out of our hands. As a matter of fact, when has the office of National Chairman become so important in government and governance to any region to make us ready to throw away the Presidency.

“We have no doubts these must be why our presidential candidate, a master of the game himself has chosen the stand he has taken and not because of lack of respect for Governor Wike and his team.

” We therefore advise that the aggrieved leaders should be willing to make sacrifice of sheathing their swords until after election when the Party leader must have emerged and power of persuasion stronger and assuring. Note that Atiku is only a candidate and not yet party leader officially.”