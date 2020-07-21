Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2016 governorship election in Ondo, Eyitayo Jegede, has declared the interest of the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, to run for governorship election under the party is not a threat to his ambition of contesting again.

He said the deputy governor, who recently joined the PDP, cannot pose any challenge to him or his ambition.

Jegede, who addressed newsmen at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) correspondents chapel in Akure, said Ajayi interest in the governorship race does not affect him by any means.

He said he has the control of the party loyalists in the 18 local government areas of the state, having contested on the platform of the party in 2016.

“I contested against his boss, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in 2016 and I came second. Myself and his boss contested in 2016. If Akeredolu was not a threat to me in 2016, his deputy cannot be a threat to me or my ambition in 2020,” he said.

The governorship aspirant said his credentials are intimidating and good enough to speak for him.

Jegede, who was the state commissioner for justice and attorney general during the administration of former governor Olusegun Mimiko, said the PDP will win the governorship election on October 10.