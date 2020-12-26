From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has alerted the Nigeria Police and the rest of the security agencies in the country on the violent and revealing statement credited to the Caretaker Chairman, Kano State All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Abbas. In a statement signed by the state chairman of the party, Shehu Wada Sagagi on Friday in Kano, the PDP further tasked the judiciary and the Kano State Resident Electoral Commissioner to take cognisance of the declared plan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the 2023 general elections in the state. In particular, the party wants these institutions to “note and document” the “revealing facts” as contained in the disclosures of the Caretaker Chairman with regard to what transpired in the 2019 gubernatorial elections in the state. Abbas, while addressing his party supporters at the recent swearing-in ceremony, had boasted that they would “rig” the 2023 general elections and nothing will happen.

“Let me tell you we will rig the 2023 elections and nothing will be done. We will replicate what we did in Gama Ward come 2023 and nothing will happen. This is our time. This is our government,” he told his supporters in virtual video that had since gone viral.

In their reaction, the PDP stated that by virtue of APC chairman’s remarks on that occasion, it can now be established that their candidate, Engineer Abba K. Yusuf won the 2019 governorship in the state, but was robbed of it by an illegality called, “Inconclusive” election. The party also affirmed that from Abbas’s remarks, it can equally be said that, “the acts of violence that marred the re-run were planned and perpetrated by the APC.