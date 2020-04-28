The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for a probe of alleged fraud and looting of funds at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

In a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, the party alleged that corrupt individuals and their cronies now use the NDDC to enrich themselves, thereby crippling the Commission from delivering on its core mandate.

The PDP said that there is a need to investigate alleged looting of billions of naira NDDC funds through shady contracts, diversion of funds and procurement deals.

The party said there is a need for the NDDC management to explain the reported Lassa Fever contract fraud through which over N4 billion was alleged to have been frittered through procurement deals.

It also listed alleged attempt by certain interests to take N5.5 billion from the NDDC under the guise of procuring kits for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PDP, however, rejects the NDDC management’s defence of blaming faceless detractors instead of addressing the matter.

The PDP urged the National Assembly to commence an investigation into the books of the NDDC under the present management, recover alleged looted funds and channel the money to the projects meant for the wellbeing of Nigerians as contained in the budget of the commission.

The NDDC had defended itself by issuing a statement titled ‘There is no fraud at NDDC’, wherein it said: