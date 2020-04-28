The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for a probe of alleged fraud and looting of funds at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.
In a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, the party alleged that corrupt individuals and their cronies now use the NDDC to enrich themselves, thereby crippling the Commission from delivering on its core mandate.
The PDP said that there is a need to investigate alleged looting of billions of naira NDDC funds through shady contracts, diversion of funds and procurement deals.
The party said there is a need for the NDDC management to explain the reported Lassa Fever contract fraud through which over N4 billion was alleged to have been frittered through procurement deals.
It also listed alleged attempt by certain interests to take N5.5 billion from the NDDC under the guise of procuring kits for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The PDP, however, rejects the NDDC management’s defence of blaming faceless detractors instead of addressing the matter.
The PDP urged the National Assembly to commence an investigation into the books of the NDDC under the present management, recover alleged looted funds and channel the money to the projects meant for the wellbeing of Nigerians as contained in the budget of the commission.
The NDDC had defended itself by issuing a statement titled ‘There is no fraud at NDDC’, wherein it said:
“We have noticed an upsurge in attacks on the Commission, the Interim Management Committee and the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs since the launch of a forensic audit into the affairs of the commission. These attacks are meant to distract the commission from the task of holding those who loot our commonwealth to account.
“The Honourable Minister and the Interim Management Committee are determined to see through this audit. On Wednesday, April 22 when the relevant documents were handed over to the lead consultant for the forensic audit, the Ag Managing Director, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei warned that this exercise cannot be truncated. To quote him: ‘Those who took part in the grand conspiracy to loot the commonwealth are jittery that their misdeeds will come to light. We wish we could sympathise with them. But it could have occurred to them that a day of reckoning will come. The fear of the impunity of their past misdeeds being brought to light is causing panic. In fact, the vultures are shivering. Let us place on record that no amount of intimidation, a campaign of falsehood and ‘breakdancing’ will abort this exercise.
“The public should be prepared for more of these attacks against the commission. It is important to point out that most of the attacks use online publications, with no known addresses or physical assets, which can be sued for defamation of character by the officials they are clearly libelling. The mainstream media with standards have not joined this jaundiced plot.”
