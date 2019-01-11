PDP alleges plan to disrupt Atiku’s presidential rally in Plateau

Gyang Bere, Jos

The Campaign Council of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, has raised the alarm over alleged plans by some hoodlums to disrupt the Jos campaign rally of Alh. Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate.

State PDP Chairman, Mr. Damishi Sango, made the allegations on Friday in a statement signed by the Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee of PDP, Mr. Yiljap Abraham in Jos.

He said the presidential campaign rally was scheduled for Saturday, January 12, 2019, at the Polo Field, Jos.

“The PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is leading all the national officers of the party to Jos to officially launch his campaign for Nigeria’s presidency.

The State Campaign Council, presided over by the party chairman Mr Sango, says it has received credible information that sponsored groups are preparing to harass, intimidate and attack PDP officials, members and stakeholders attending the rally.

“The party therefore, appeals to security agencies to act accordingly to allow for a peaceful presidential campaign outing.

“We will not tolerate hoodlums trying to replicate what happened on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, in Mangu after the flag off when the peaceful passage of party members was violently interrupted in Mangu town between the Old Market and the Divisional Police office.”

Sango assured the people of Plateau that PDP will continue to follow the path of peace and decency, and focus on issue-based campaigns for the development of Plateau.

“The party will not allow political provocations to derail its commitment to the people of Plateau who are increasingly getting frustrated by a ruling party that is daily resorting to thuggery to prove its incompetence and shallowness while allowing the good people to face endless suffering.”

The statement said governorship candidate of the party, Senator Jeremiah Useni, had pledged to give every support to ensure a successful presidential campaign.

He called on the people of Plateau State to unite and vote PDP in the coming election to have a secure, united and prosperous state.