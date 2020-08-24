Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples D‎emocratic Party (PDP), yesterday, alleged that it has uncovered a plot wherein the All Progressives Congress (APC), armed with fake result sheets, would sit somewhere and write the results of the state governorship poll even when the election is ongoing.

The State‎ Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare, who made the allegation while addressing journalists in Benin City, said Edo people were wiser now and they will defend their votes.

Asked what the PDP has done about the allegation of APC planning to write results of the election, Nehikhare said “the first‎ is what we are doing now, to alert Edo people to be vigilant; we have alerted INEC of the alleged plan and they have assured that such will not happen”.

The PDP spokesman further accused the APC of reeling out fake news of arms build-up‎ by the PDP, saying that it was designed to scare the electorate from coming out to vote.

“We guarantee the election will be free and fair; do not be scared, their lions, tigers and thugs have been tamed”, Neh‎ikhare assured.

On the controversy over the Edo Modular Refinery in Ologbo, he said “it is Edo State Government project propelled by the vision of Governor Obaseki” adding that “it is one of the projects designed to create jobs” even as‎ he accused the APC of being desperate, disorganised and bereft of anything to say.

He ‎commended journalists for accurate reportage of the PDP ward to ward campaign in the 55 wards of Edo Central Senatorial district.

Meanwhile, a member of the APC Media Campaign Council and Commissioner for Special Projects in Imo State, Simon Ebegbulem, has reacted to PDP’s allegation of planning to rig the Edo election.

In a statement he issued yesterday, he said “It’s clear that Obaseki and his PDP are finding it difficult to market themselves to the Edo electorate after four years of failed promises, signing frivolous MOUs and Ponzi government, therefore has resorted to blackmail and lies to cover his shameful outing so far.

“They are only rehearsing their evil plots seeing that Edo electorate have rejected them. Telling lies and propaganda will not save Obaseki and through the ballot, he will be voted out on September 19, 2020. And the APC will resist any attempt by the failed PDP government to manipulate the election as they are plotting”, he said.