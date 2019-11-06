The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over a desperate plan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the forthcoming election in Bayelsa State through the help of military operatives brought into the state to arrest chieftains of the party so that it can rig and cause mayhem on election day.

.Director, Media and Publicity, Douye/Ewhurudjakpo campaign organisation, Jonathan R. Obuebite said the security personnel currently in the state capital have been mandated to arrest and detain notable key stakeholders and faithful of the PDP who APC leaders see as a treat to their plans to rig and cause mayhem on the election day.

Obuebite listed the names of PDP leaders pencilled down for arrest to include himself, Nigeria Kia, Chairman Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Oforji Oboku, for Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area and incumbent member, Bayelsa State House of Assembly representing Yenagoa Consituency 1, Victor Isaiah, Chairman Brass Local Government Area , Tolu and Mr Ayebakuro Igbeta.

“I say it with full confirmation that the party is aware of what the APC and their Military personnel have planned to do, which is to ensure that the right result be hidden and the fake ones imposed on the INEC staff to announce it, hence, this plan cannot be carried out with the above mentioned names in the picture walking freely in their various local government areas; so they have planned to carry out an unwarranted arrest which we do not know if they would release these persons after the election”, Obuebite said.

He, therefore, called on the International community, the European union, the US and UK Embassy who are interested in a free, fair and credible election to as a matter of necessity, intervene and call the National Security Adviser to be apolitical in the discharge of his duties.