Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleded subterranean plans to deny voters their franchise.

In a statement signed by Deputy Director of Public Communication of the campaign council, Usman Okai Austin, the PDP alleged that as part of the plot to rig the elections, some local governments and polling units have been marked out to be under-supplied with voting materials in addition to late delivery of sensitive materials from the electoral body, INEC.

Usman said the plot includes the use of armed thugs to chase away opposition figures from the polling units in order to perpetuate their acts and deny Kogi voters the opportunity to freely choose who runs the affairs of the state.

He charged all concerned stakeholders to rise to the occasion and ensure that the plot at truncating the setting up of genuine democratic structure is not allowed to stand.

“Targeted areas in this plot are Igala land and Kogi East which have been identified as the strongholds of the opposition and where majority votes for the PDP will come from and as such want to do everything possible to perpetrate their evil plans”, he said.

The opposition assured registered voters in the state that the plan will fail but observed that determined voters have vowed to ensure that Kogites will stand up to defend their franchise and decide who leads them on November 16.