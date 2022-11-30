From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over alleged plots by the All Progressives Congress ( APC) to disrupt its presidential campaign rally in Akure, the Ondo State capital, today.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, alleged that the APC is dazed by the popularity of its candidate, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, hence the alleged resort to violence.

The opposition party said part of the alleged plot include importation of thugs, from neighbouring states, and placing them at strategic roads leading to the venue of the campaign rally, to foment trouble.

“The PDP states clearly that it cannot be deterred by the APC’s plots which will be firmly resisted by the people of Ondo State. The people, having gone through excruciating seven and half years of pains and hopelessness under the APC are now in total support of the PDP and Atiku.

“The APC is cautioned to note that the people of Ondo State have never and will never be subdued or repressed by any oppressive force. The history of Ondo people is replete with stiff resistance to oppression, repression and any attempt by anybody to disrupt their normal peaceful lives.

“We, therefore, urge Governor Akeredolu as the chief law officer of the state to call his party members to order as he will be held responsible should there be any attack on PDP members or breakdown of law and order before, during and after the PDP presidential rally in the state.

“The PDP also charges security agencies to take immediate action to halt the APC and its thugs in their nefarious plot against the people of Ondo State. Any attempt by the APC to disrupt the PDP campaign is a direct assault against the people of Ondo State and they will definitely resist it.

“For the umpteenth time, our party calls on President Muhammadu Buhari, even in the face of the inevitable defeat of the APC in the 2023 general election, to rein in his party members as their actions have the capacity of derailing our democratic process,” the party said.